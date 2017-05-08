You Tune March 30, 2017- Careers and Couples

Put yourself on YouTune! YouTune is a five minute program to tune up You Inc. with me, Ria Greiff, every Thursday at 9:01pm. Quick, practical, immediately applicable devices to implement to give you a quick fix and up and humming to greet life with a better brand of You Inc. This week, we will do double duty and see how couples can have it all with each other and their careers. Join us, Thursday nights at 9:01pm on Central Ohio’s NPR Station, 90.5 WCBE.