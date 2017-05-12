Zanesville Schools Closed Today By Jim Letizia • 1 hour ago TweetShareGoogle+Email All Zanesville City School buildings are closed today due to a large number of students and staff reporting flu-like symptoms. The closures will allow janitors to clean the buildings. The schools will reopen on Monday. Tags: Zanesville City SchoolsTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Marion Boy Dies Of Influenza By Jim Letizia • Feb 22, 2017 Mathias family A Marion boy is the fifth child in Ohio to die from influenza this season. Groveport School Closed Due To Influenza Outbreak By Jim Letizia • Feb 15, 2017 Madison Christian School in Groveport is closed today and Thursday because of an influenza outbreak. 278 Hospitalizations, No Deaths, In Early Flu Season Peak By Jim Letizia & Ohio Public Radio • Jan 18, 2017 Ohio Department of Health Columbus Public Health says over the last two weeks, hospitalizations from the flu have risen to the highest level recorded this season.