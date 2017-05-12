WCBE

Zanesville Schools Closed Today

By 1 hour ago

All Zanesville City School buildings are closed today due to a large number of students and staff reporting flu-like symptoms. 

The closures will allow janitors to clean the buildings. The schools will reopen on Monday.

Zanesville City Schools

